Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:
Customers Bancorp, Inc. CUBI: This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus
Customers Bancorp, Inc price-consensus-chart | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote
Customers’ shares gained 1.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Customers Bancorp, Inc Price
Customers Bancorp, Inc price | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote
LSB Industries, Inc. LXU: This manufacturer of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Lsb Industries Inc. Price and Consensus
Lsb Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lsb Industries Inc. Quote
LSB’s shares gained 7.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lsb Industries Inc. Price
Lsb Industries Inc. price | Lsb Industries Inc. Quote
Capital Bancorp, Inc. CBNK: This bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Capital Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Capital’s shares gained 0.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price
Capital Bancorp, Inc. price | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides
Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."
Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.
In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Lsb Industries Inc. (LXU) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Customers Bancorp, Inc (CUBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.