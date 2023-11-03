Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

Customers Bancorp, Inc. CUBI: This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus

Customers Bancorp, Inc price-consensus-chart | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

Customers’ shares gained 1.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price

Customers Bancorp, Inc price | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote

LSB Industries, Inc. LXU: This manufacturer of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Lsb Industries Inc. Price and Consensus

Lsb Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lsb Industries Inc. Quote

LSB’s shares gained 7.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lsb Industries Inc. Price

Lsb Industries Inc. price | Lsb Industries Inc. Quote

Capital Bancorp, Inc. CBNK: This bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Capital Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Capital’s shares gained 0.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price

Capital Bancorp, Inc. price | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote

