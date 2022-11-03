Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:
Precision Drilling Corporation PDS: This drilling company that provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 114.8% over the last 60 days.
Precision’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Immunocore’s shares gained 22% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
UserTesting, Inc. USER: This company that engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
UserTesting’s shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
