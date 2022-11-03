Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

Precision Drilling Corporation PDS: This drilling company that provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 114.8% over the last 60 days.

Precision Drilling Corporation Price and Consensus

Precision Drilling Corporation price-consensus-chart | Precision Drilling Corporation Quote

Precision’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Precision Drilling Corporation Price

Precision Drilling Corporation price | Precision Drilling Corporation Quote

Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Immunocore’s shares gained 22% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

UserTesting, Inc. USER: This company that engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

UserTesting, Inc. Price and Consensus

UserTesting, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UserTesting, Inc. Quote

UserTesting’s shares gained 15.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

UserTesting, Inc. Price

UserTesting, Inc. price | UserTesting, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.