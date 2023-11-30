Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30:
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF: This apparel retailer company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co's shares gained 41.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC: This electronic security solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Napco Security Technologies' shares gained 22.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Copart, Inc. CPRT: This online auto auction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Copart' shares gained 12.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
