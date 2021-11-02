Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:
The Carlyle Group Inc. CG: This investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.
The Carlyle Group Inc. Price and Consensus
The Carlyle Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Carlyle Group Inc. Quote
Carlyle Group’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Carlyle Group Inc. Price
The Carlyle Group Inc. price | The Carlyle Group Inc. Quote
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. CPSS: This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Quote
Consumer Portfolio Services’ shares gained 20% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Price
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. price | Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Quote
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. UCTT: This company that designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
Ultra Clean Holdings’ shares gained 27.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote
Saia, Inc. SAIA: This transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Saia, Inc. Price and Consensus
Saia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Saia, Inc. Quote
Saia’s shares gained 40% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Saia, Inc. Price
Saia, Inc. price | Saia, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Carlyle Group Inc. (CG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Saia, Inc. (SAIA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.