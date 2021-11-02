Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

The Carlyle Group Inc. CG: This investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

Carlyle Group’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. CPSS: This specialty finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.

Consumer Portfolio Services’ shares gained 20% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. UCTT: This company that designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings’ shares gained 27.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Saia, Inc. SAIA: This transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Saia’s shares gained 40% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

