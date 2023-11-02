Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

AppFolio, Inc. APPF: This company that provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

AppFolio’s shares gained 5.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Universal Stainless& Alloy Products, Inc. USAP: This specialty steel products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Universal Stainless’ shares gained 46.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The Progressive Corporation PGR: This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Progressive’s shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

