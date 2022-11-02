Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:

PBF Energy Inc. PBF: This company that engages in refining and supplying petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

PBF’s shares gained 39.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA: This integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

LPL’s shares gained 23% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland’s shares gained 17.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

