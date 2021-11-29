Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29th:

Guess', Inc. GES: This designer, distributor, and marketer of lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Guess' shares gained 14.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of -0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ: This owner and operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club’s shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This operator of retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's shares gained 47.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN: This owner and operator of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.