Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29th:
Guess', Inc. GES: This designer, distributor, and marketer of lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Guess, Inc. Price and Consensus
Guess, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess, Inc. Quote
Guess' shares gained 14.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of -0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Guess, Inc. Price
Guess, Inc. price | Guess, Inc. Quote
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ: This owner and operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
BJ's Wholesale Club’s shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This operator of retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote
Dillard's shares gained 47.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dillard's, Inc. Price
Dillard's, Inc. price | Dillard's, Inc. Quote
Titan Machinery Inc. TITN: This owner and operator of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.
Titan Machinery Inc. Price and Consensus
Titan Machinery Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote
Titan Machinery’s shares gained 19.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Titan Machinery Inc. Price
Titan Machinery Inc. price | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?
Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%
You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Click to get this free report
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS): Free Stock Analysis Report
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Guess, Inc. (GES): Free Stock Analysis Report
Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.