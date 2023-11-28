Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 28:

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST: This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72% over the last 60 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics' shares gained 14.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Fomento Económico Mexicano FMX: This Coca-Cola bottling company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Fomento Económico Mexicano's shares gained 4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO: This investment holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

MINISO's shares gained 65.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

