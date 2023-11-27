Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27:

Woodward, Inc. WWD: This aerospace and industrial control solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus

Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote

Woodward's shares gained 4.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Woodward, Inc. Price

Woodward, Inc. price | Woodward, Inc. Quote

Toyota Motor Corporation TM: This automobile company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus

Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

Toyota's shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price

Toyota Motor Corporation price | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

Hibbett, Inc. HIBB: This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett, Inc. Quote

Hibbett's shares gained 38.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hibbett, Inc. Price

Hibbett, Inc. price | Hibbett, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.