Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26th:

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL: This full-service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment’s shares gained 7.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CF Bankshares Inc. CFBK: This bank holding company for CFBank, National Association has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

CF Bankshares’ shares gained 7.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Veritiv Corporation VRTV: This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv’s shares gained 25.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Skyline Champion Corporation SKY: This designer, producer, and distributor of manufactured housing and recreational vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Skyline Champion’s shares gained 26.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

