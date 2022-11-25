Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:

StoneX Group Inc. SNEX: This global financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

StoneX’s shares gained 6.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. GBDC: This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Golub’s shares gained 1.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gladstone Capital Corporation GLAD: This specialty finance company that invests in debt securities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone’s shares gained 1.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

