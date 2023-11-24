Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24:
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY: This cloud billing solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Paymentus Holdings' shares gained 15.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Centrus Energy Corp. LEU: This nuclear services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Centrus Energy's shares gained 14.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Tanger Inc. SKT: This open-air outlet center management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Tanger's shares gained 11.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
