Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24:

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY: This cloud billing solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings' shares gained 15.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Centrus Energy Corp. LEU: This nuclear services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Centrus Energy's shares gained 14.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Tanger Inc. SKT: This open-air outlet center management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Tanger's shares gained 11.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

