Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24th:

Coty Inc. COTY: This company engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.

Coty’s shares gained 28.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This company that produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Kronos’ shares gained 11.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nova Ltd. NVMI: This company that designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Nova's shares gained 24.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

Shore Bancshares’ shares gained 13% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

