Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 23rd:
OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW: This recreational boat retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
OneWater Marine’s shares gained 22.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Buckle's shares gained 21.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ: This operator of warehouse clubs that offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, and gasoline and other ancillary services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
BJ's shares gained 17.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This company that operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Franchise Group’s shares gained 27.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
