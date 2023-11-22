Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:

BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY: This commercial stage medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

BrainsWay's shares gained 52.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL: This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals' shares gained 11.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS: This drive-thru franchise company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Dutch Bros’ shares gained 16.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.





