Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:

LendingClub Corporation LC: This company that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

LendingClub Corporation Price and Consensus

LendingClub Corporation price-consensus-chart | LendingClub Corporation Quote

LendingClub’s shares gained 9.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LendingClub Corporation Price

LendingClub Corporation price | LendingClub Corporation Quote

The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE: This children's specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

The Children's Place, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Children's Place, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Children's Place, Inc. Quote

The Children's Place’s shares gained 19.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Children's Place, Inc. Price

The Children's Place, Inc. price | The Children's Place, Inc. Quote

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM: This company that provides container shipping and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote

ZIM Integrated Shipping’s shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD: This company that manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Clearfield, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clearfield, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearfield, Inc. Quote

Clearfield’s shares gained 31.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Clearfield, Inc. Price

Clearfield, Inc. price | Clearfield, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.