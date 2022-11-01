Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. PTEN: This onshore contract drilling company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Quote

Patterson-UTI’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Price

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. price | PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Quote

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. IBA: This poultry producer from Mexico has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Quote

Industrias Bachoco’s shares gained 11% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Price

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. price | Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Quote

Nutanix, Inc. NTNX: This enterprise cloud platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 135.9% over the last 60 days.

Nutanix Price and Consensus

Nutanix price-consensus-chart | Nutanix Quote

Nutanix’s shares gained 80.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.-

Nutanix Price

Nutanix price | Nutanix Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



