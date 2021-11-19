Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19th:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL: This company that designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s shares gained 40.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT: This company that provides testing and genetic testing services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Fulgent Genetics’ shares gained 9.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ameresco, Inc. AMRC: This company that provides comprehensive energy services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Ameresco’s shares gained 38% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Saia, Inc. SAIA: This transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Saia’s shares gained 33% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

