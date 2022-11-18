Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

WhiteHorse Finance WHF: This business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

WhiteHorse Finance’s shares gained 7.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

eGain EGAN: This customer engagement solutions company which offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

eGain’s shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

