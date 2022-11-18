Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:
WhiteHorse Finance WHF: This business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Quote
WhiteHorse Finance’s shares gained 7.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. price | WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Quote
eGain EGAN: This customer engagement solutions company which offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
eGain Corporation Price and Consensus
eGain Corporation price-consensus-chart | eGain Corporation Quote
eGain’s shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
eGain Corporation Price
eGain Corporation price | eGain Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
One Tiny Company Could Shake the EV Industry
Zacks Aggressive Growth expert Brian Bolan has pinpointed a U.S. manufacturer with an under-$5 stock price that's gearing for a monster ride. It's ramping up production of an affordable, "working man's" rival to Tesla just as soaring gas prices and desire for energy independence are set to drive the EV market to $1 trillion in 5 years.See This Stock Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
eGain Corporation (EGAN): Free Stock Analysis Report
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.