Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD: This company that manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Clearfield’s shares gained 27.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO: This company that designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Cavco Industries’ shares gained 25.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL: This company that manufactures and sells various apparel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear’s shares gained 14.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

Shore Bancshares’ shares gained 11% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

