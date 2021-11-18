Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD: This company that manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Clearfield, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clearfield, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clearfield, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearfield, Inc. Quote

 

Clearfield’s shares gained 27.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Clearfield, Inc. Price

Clearfield, Inc. Price

Clearfield, Inc. price | Clearfield, Inc. Quote

 

Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO: This company that designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Cavco Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cavco Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cavco Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cavco Industries, Inc. Quote

 

Cavco Industries’ shares gained 25.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Cavco Industries, Inc. Price

Cavco Industries, Inc. Price

Cavco Industries, Inc. price | Cavco Industries, Inc. Quote

 

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL: This company that manufactures and sells various apparel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

 

Gildan Activewear’s shares gained 14.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price

Gildan Activewear, Inc. price | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

 

Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Shore Bancshares Inc Price and Consensus

Shore Bancshares Inc Price and Consensus

Shore Bancshares Inc price-consensus-chart | Shore Bancshares Inc Quote

 

Shore Bancshares’ shares gained 11% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Shore Bancshares Inc Price

Shore Bancshares Inc Price

Shore Bancshares Inc price | Shore Bancshares Inc Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Click to get this free report

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular