Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17:

FinWise Bancorp FINW: This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp's shares gained 3.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Progressive Corporation PGR: This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation's shares gained 19.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. CLBT: This forensic technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Cellebrite DI Ltd’s shares gained 5.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

