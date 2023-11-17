Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17:
FinWise Bancorp FINW: This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus
FinWise Bancorp price-consensus-chart | FinWise Bancorp Quote
FinWise Bancorp's shares gained 3.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FinWise Bancorp Price
FinWise Bancorp price | FinWise Bancorp Quote
The Progressive Corporation PGR: This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus
The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote
The Progressive Corporation's shares gained 19.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
The Progressive Corporation Price
The Progressive Corporation price | The Progressive Corporation Quote
Cellebrite DI Ltd. CLBT: This forensic technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. Price and Consensus
Cellebrite DI Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Cellebrite DI Ltd. Quote
Cellebrite DI Ltd’s shares gained 5.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. Price
Cellebrite DI Ltd. price | Cellebrite DI Ltd. Quote
