Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL: This full-service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment’s shares gained 13% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CF Bankshares Inc. CFBK: This bank holding company for CFBank, National Association has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

CF Bankshares’ shares gained 7.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Diodes Incorporated DIOD: This manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Diodes’ shares gained 24.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SPX FLOW, Inc. FLOW: This supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

SPX FLOW’s shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

