Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16, 2023.:

ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN: This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.7% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoGen, Inc. Price and Consensus

ImmunoGen, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ImmunoGen, Inc. Quote

ImmunoGen's shares gained 12.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ImmunoGen, Inc. Price

ImmunoGen, Inc. price | ImmunoGen, Inc. Quote

Modiv Industrial, Inc. MDV: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Modiv Industrial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Modiv Industrial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Modiv Industrial, Inc. Quote

Modiv Industrial's shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Modiv Industrial, Inc. Price

Modiv Industrial, Inc. price | Modiv Industrial, Inc. Quote

Veeco Instruments Inc. VECO: This semiconductor equipment manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Veeco Instruments Inc. Price and Consensus

Veeco Instruments Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veeco Instruments Inc. Quote

Veeco’s shares gained 26.4% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Veeco Instruments Inc. Price

Veeco Instruments Inc. price | Veeco Instruments Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.