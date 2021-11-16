Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16th:

Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK: This commercial real estate advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Newmark Group’s shares gained 12.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI: This bank holding company for the Shore United Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

Shore Bancshares’ shares gained 10.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Carlyle Group Inc. CG: This investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.6% over the last 60 days.

The Carlyle Group’s shares gained 14.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR: This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource’s shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

