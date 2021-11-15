Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:

Nova Ltd. NVMI: This company that designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Nova Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nova Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nova Ltd. Quote

Nova’s shares gained 28.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nova Ltd. Price

Nova Ltd. price | Nova Ltd. Quote

KKR & Co. Inc. KKR: This private equity and real estate investment firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

KKR & Co. Price and Consensus

KKR & Co. price-consensus-chart | KKR & Co. Quote

KKR’s shares gained 17.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

KKR & Co. Price

KKR & Co. price | KKR & Co. Quote

SPX FLOW, Inc. FLOW: This company that designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

SPX Flow Price and Consensus

SPX Flow price-consensus-chart | SPX Flow Quote

SPX FLOW’s shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SPX Flow Price

SPX Flow price | SPX Flow Quote

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. FGBI: This company that provides commercial banking services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price and Consensus

First Guaranty Bancshares price-consensus-chart | First Guaranty Bancshares Quote

First Guaranty Bancshares’ shares gained 9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price

First Guaranty Bancshares price | First Guaranty Bancshares Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.