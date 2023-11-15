Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15, 2023.:

Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH: This real estate development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Legacy Housing's shares gained 10.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX: This natural gas distribution company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Gas Holdings’ shares gained 9.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft RWEOY: This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s shares gained 14.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

