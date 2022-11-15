Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:

Northwest Pipe Company NWPX: This company which manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Northwest Pipe Company Price and Consensus

Northwest Pipe Company price-consensus-chart | Northwest Pipe Company Quote

Northwest Pipe Company’s shares gained 2.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Northwest Pipe Company Price

Northwest Pipe Company price | Northwest Pipe Company Quote

Industrias Bachoco IBA: This Mexico-based company which is leader in poultry production and also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed throughout Mexico, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Quote

Industrias Bachoco’s shares gained 6.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Price

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. price | Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Quote

Flex FLEX: This company which provides end-to-end services i.e designing, engineering, manufacturing, as well as supply chain services & solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Flex Ltd. Price and Consensus

Flex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex Ltd. Quote

Flex’s shares gained 4.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Flex Ltd. Price

Flex Ltd. price | Flex Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.