Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 15th

November 15, 2022 — 10:00 am EST

November 15, 2022

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:

Northwest Pipe Company NWPX: This company which manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Northwest Pipe Company’s shares gained 2.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Industrias Bachoco IBA: This Mexico-based company which is leader in poultry production and also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed throughout Mexico, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Industrias Bachoco’s shares gained 6.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Flex FLEX: This company which provides end-to-end services i.e designing, engineering, manufacturing, as well as supply chain services & solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Flex’s shares gained 4.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

