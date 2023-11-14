Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14:

1stdibs.Com, Inc. DIBS: This e-commerce platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

1stdibs.Com's shares gained 16.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. RWAY: This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Runway Growth Finance’s shares gained 2.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Intel Corporation INTC: This technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.

Intel’s shares gained 10% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.