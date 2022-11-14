Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14th:

Asure Software ASUR: This company which offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 75.0% over the last 60 days.

Asure Software’s shares gained 26.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Northrim BanCorp NRIM: This company which is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp’s shares gained 28.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Blackbaud BLKB: This leading cloud software company which works for social causes combines technology and expertise to help organizations achieve their missions, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Blackbaud’s shares gained 2.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

