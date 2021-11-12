Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12th:
QCRHoldings, Inc. QCRH: This bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
QCR Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
QCR Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote
QCR’s shares gained 11.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
QCR Holdings, Inc. Price
QCR Holdings, Inc. price | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote
InfineonTechnologies AG IFNNY: This developer and manufacturer of semiconductors and related system solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus
Infineon Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Infineon Technologies AG Quote
Infineon’s shares gained 15.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Infineon Technologies AG Price
Infineon Technologies AG price | Infineon Technologies AG Quote
Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR: This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
Builders FirstSource’s shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential
In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.
For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…
If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.
With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.
Click to get this free report
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): Free Stock Analysis Report
QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.