Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:

Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK: This commercial real estate advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Newmark’s shares gained 9.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Freedom Holding Corp. FRHC: This provider of retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.4% over the last 60 days.

Freedom’s shares gained 9.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated HLNE: This investment management firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Hamilton Lane’s shares gained 22.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

