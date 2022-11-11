Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:

Hyatt Hotels H: This leading global hospitality company which is engaged in the development, ownership, operation, management, franchising and licensing of a portfolio of properties, including hotels, resorts and residential and vacation ownership properties around the world, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.2% over the last 60 days.

Hyatt Hotels’s shares gained 4.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Texas Pacific Land TPL: This Dallas, Texas-based company which is engaged in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Texas Pacific Land’s shares gained 53.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Perdoceo Education PRDO: This company which provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education’s shares gained 20.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

