Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:

AMERISAFE AMSF: This specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance, which markets and underwrites its insurance through subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

AMERISAFE’s shares gained 15.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Information Services Group III: This company which operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Information Services Group’s shares gained 8.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Allied Motion Technologies AMOT: This company which manufactures and sells precision-controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of applications within the Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Electronic, and Industrial Markets, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22% over the last 60 days.

Allied Motion Technologies’ shares gained 24.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

