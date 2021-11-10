Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. DFIN: This risk and compliance solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Donnelley’s shares gained 36.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares gained 19.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD: This provider of global logistics solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Expeditors’ shares gained 8.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

