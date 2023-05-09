Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST: This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.2% over the last 60 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Aquestive’s shares gained 158.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. price | Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK: This mobile game developer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Playtika Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

Playtika Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Playtika Holding Corp. Quote

Playtika’s shares gained 3.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Playtika Holding Corp. Price

Playtika Holding Corp. price | Playtika Holding Corp. Quote

Woodward, Inc. WWD: This control solutions company for the aerospace and industrial markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus

Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote

Woodward’ shares gained 5.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Woodward, Inc. Price

Woodward, Inc. price | Woodward, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.