Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST: This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.2% over the last 60 days.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Aquestive’s shares gained 158.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Price
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. price | Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK: This mobile game developer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Playtika Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Playtika Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Playtika Holding Corp. Quote
Playtika’s shares gained 3.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Playtika Holding Corp. Price
Playtika Holding Corp. price | Playtika Holding Corp. Quote
Woodward, Inc. WWD: This control solutions company for the aerospace and industrial markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus
Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote
Woodward’ shares gained 5.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Woodward, Inc. Price
Woodward, Inc. price | Woodward, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires
As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.Download the brand-new FREE report revealing 5 EV battery stocks set to soar.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.