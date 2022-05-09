Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:

TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI: This diversified oil and gas services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.

TETRA’s shares gained 57.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Professional Holding Corp. PFHD: This holding company for Professional Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Professional Holding’s shares gained 8.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI: This provider of business management solutions to small and mid-sized companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Barrett’s shares gained 25.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

