Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:

TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI: This diversified oil and gas services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.

TETRA’s shares gained 57.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Professional Holding Corp. PFHD: This holding company for Professional Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Professional Holding’s shares gained 8.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI: This provider of business management solutions to small and mid-sized companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Barrett’s shares gained 25.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


