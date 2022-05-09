Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:
TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI: This diversified oil and gas services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.
Tetra Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tetra Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tetra Technologies, Inc. Quote
TETRA’s shares gained 57.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tetra Technologies, Inc. Price
Tetra Technologies, Inc. price | Tetra Technologies, Inc. Quote
Professional Holding Corp. PFHD: This holding company for Professional Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.
Professional Holding Corp. Price and Consensus
Professional Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Professional Holding Corp. Quote
Professional Holding’s shares gained 8.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Professional Holding Corp. Price
Professional Holding Corp. price | Professional Holding Corp. Quote
Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI: This provider of business management solutions to small and mid-sized companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
Barrett Business Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote
Barrett’s shares gained 25.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Price
Barrett Business Services, Inc. price | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.