Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:
Green Brick Partners, Inc. GRBK: This homebuilding and land development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.3% over the last 60 days.
Green Brick’s shares gained 51.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation MTH: This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
Meritage’s shares gained 12.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS: This architectural systems company serving the construction sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass’ shares gained 31.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
