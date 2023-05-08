Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. GRBK: This homebuilding and land development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.3% over the last 60 days.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Green Brick Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Green Brick Partners, Inc. Quote

Green Brick’s shares gained 51.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. Price

Green Brick Partners, Inc. price | Green Brick Partners, Inc. Quote

Meritage Homes Corporation MTH: This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Meritage’s shares gained 12.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price

Meritage Homes Corporation price | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS: This architectural systems company serving the construction sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

Tecnoglass’ shares gained 31.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Tecnoglass Inc. Price

Tecnoglass Inc. price | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.