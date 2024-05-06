Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:
Root, Inc. ROOT: This insurance products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Root, Inc. Price and Consensus
Root, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Root, Inc. Quote
Root’s shares gained 665.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Root, Inc. Price
Root, Inc. price | Root, Inc. Quote
Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI: This server and storage solutions business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Super Micro Computer, Inc. Price and Consensus
Super Micro Computer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Super Micro Computer, Inc. Quote
Super Micro Computer’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Super Micro Computer, Inc. Price
Super Micro Computer, Inc. price | Super Micro Computer, Inc. Quote
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
Pilgrim's Pride’s shares gained 33.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells
We're not kidding.
Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.
Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.See Stocks Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Root, Inc. (ROOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.