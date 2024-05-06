Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Root, Inc. ROOT: This insurance products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Root, Inc. Price and Consensus

Root, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Root, Inc. Quote

Root’s shares gained 665.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Root, Inc. Price

Root, Inc. price | Root, Inc. Quote

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI: This server and storage solutions business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. Price and Consensus

Super Micro Computer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Super Micro Computer, Inc. Quote

Super Micro Computer’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. Price

Super Micro Computer, Inc. price | Super Micro Computer, Inc. Quote

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim's Pride’s shares gained 33.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

