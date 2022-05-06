Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

Lantheus LNTH: This company is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling, and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.8% over the last 60 days.

Lantheus’s shares gained 141.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Tecnoglass TGLS: This company is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass’s shares gained 11.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

APA APA: This Houston based one of the world's leading independent energy companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.6% over the last 60 days.

APA’s shares gained 21.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

