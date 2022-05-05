Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

International Seaways INSW: This tanker company which provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 165.8% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways’s shares gained 43.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Chevron CVX: This energy company is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations that span almost every corner of the globe, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.1% over the last 60 days.

Chevron’s shares gained 22.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

EXL Service EXLS: This leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

EXL Service’s shares gained 17% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

