Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:

Encore Wire WIRE: This company which manufactures low-cost copper electrical building wire and cable, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire’s shares gained 10.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CNX Resources CNX: This independent oil and gas exploration and production company, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.8% over the last 60 days.

CNX Resources’s shares gained 33.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Carlisle Companies CSL: This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of a wide range of roofing and waterproofing products, engineered products, and finishing equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Carlisle Companies’s shares gained 22.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

