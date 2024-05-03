Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3:

Netflix, Inc. NFLX: This entertainment services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Netflix's shares gained 30% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Netflix, Inc. Price

Netflix, Inc. price | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Morgan Stanley MS: This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Morgan Stanley Price and Consensus

Morgan Stanley price-consensus-chart | Morgan Stanley Quote

Morgan Stanley's shares gained 7.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Morgan Stanley Price

Morgan Stanley price | Morgan Stanley Quote

Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC: This diversified healthcare services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus

Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

Tenet Healthcare Corporation's shares gained 32.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price

Tenet Healthcare Corporation price | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.