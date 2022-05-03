Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:
Range Resources Corporation RRC: This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.
Range Resources’ shares gained 46.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Black Stone’s shares gained 31.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB: This energy infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
The Williams’ shares gained 12.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
