Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:

Range Resources Corporation RRC: This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.

Range Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Range Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Range Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Range Resources Corporation Quote

Range Resources’ shares gained 46.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Range Resources Corporation Price

Range Resources Corporation Price

Range Resources Corporation price | Range Resources Corporation Quote

 

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

Black Stone’s shares gained 31.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

 

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB: This energy infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Williams Companies, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Williams Companies, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Williams Companies, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Williams Companies, Inc. The Quote

The Williams’ shares gained 12.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Williams Companies, Inc. The Price

Williams Companies, Inc. The Price

Williams Companies, Inc. The price | Williams Companies, Inc. The Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.




Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Range Resources Corporation (RRC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMB RRC BSM

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular