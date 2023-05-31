Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31st:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: This company which is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA’s shares gained 76.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Canon Inc. CAJPY: This company which holds a position as an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Canon’s shares gained 15.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA: This company which is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Murphy’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

