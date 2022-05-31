Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31st:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

Star Bulk’s shares gained 8.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

Kinder Morgan’s shares gained 14.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price

Kinder Morgan, Inc. price | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Geo Group Inc The Price and Consensus

Geo Group Inc The price-consensus-chart | Geo Group Inc The Quote

GEO’s shares gained 18.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Geo Group Inc The Price

Geo Group Inc The price | Geo Group Inc The Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here .

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.