Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 30th:

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST: This company which is a marketer and distributor of energy drinks and alternative beverages, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Monster’s shares gained 16.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI: This company which is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in Latin America, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

MercadoLibre’s shares gained 36.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AeroVironment AVAV: This company which designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

AeroVironment’s shares gained 9.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

