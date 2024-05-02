Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM: This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines' shares gained 35.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vista Energy VIST: This oil and gas exploration company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Vista's shares gained 36.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. ARIS: This environmental infrastructure and solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Aris Water Solutions' shares gained 61.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

