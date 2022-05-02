Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 2nd:

Avnet AVT: This world’s largest distributor of electronic components and computer products company, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Avnet’s shares gained 6.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Iamgold IAG: This international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 180% over the last 60 days.

Iamgold’s shares gained 10.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW: This company which provides freight transportation services and logistic solutions to companies across a wide range of industries, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s shares gained 19.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

