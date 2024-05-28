Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28:

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO: Thisinvestment holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

MINISO's shares gained 22.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD: This cloud services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.

Lightspeed Commerce's shares gained 7.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Haemonetics Corporation HAE: This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Haemonetics' shares gained 21% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

