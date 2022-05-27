Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 27th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 27th:

Westlake Corp. WLK: ThisHouston-based company which is a global producer and supplier of materials and innovative products, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

Westlake Corp’sshares gained 16.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Westlake Corp. Price

Westlake Corp. Price

Westlake Corp. price | Westlake Corp. Quote

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This fertilizer company which produces iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price and Consensus

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price and Consensus

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. price-consensus-chart | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

Sociedad Quimica y Minera’sshares gained 62.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. price | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

Dillard's DDS: This company which is one of the large departmental store chain featuring fashion apparel and home furnishings in various parts of the U.S, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Dillard's shares gained 14.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum  Score of A

Dillard's, Inc. Price

Dillard's, Inc. Price

Dillard's, Inc. price | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

>>See Zacks Hottest IPOs Now

Click to get this free report

Westlake Corp. (WLK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WLK DDS SQM

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular