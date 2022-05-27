Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 27th:

Westlake Corp. WLK: ThisHouston-based company which is a global producer and supplier of materials and innovative products, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

Westlake Corp’sshares gained 16.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Westlake Corp. Price

Westlake Corp. price | Westlake Corp. Quote

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This fertilizer company which produces iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price and Consensus

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. price-consensus-chart | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

Sociedad Quimica y Minera’sshares gained 62.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. price | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

Dillard's DDS: This company which is one of the large departmental store chain featuring fashion apparel and home furnishings in various parts of the U.S, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Dillard's shares gained 14.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Dillard's, Inc. Price

Dillard's, Inc. price | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.